MP meets rail chiefs over ‘unacceptable’ Hassocks rail services

MP Nick Herbert has met with both Network Rail and the Transport Secretary to raise his concerns about Hassocks rail services.

The Arundel and South Downs MP separately met with Network Rail’s CEO Mark Carne, GTR’s passenger services director Angie Doll and Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, last Tuesday.

Mr Herbert pressed for a reliable timetable to be resumed as soon as possible, and for peak-time services to be reinstated.

He also secured a debate, which was due to take place on Tuesday (June 19). A minister will be required to respond.

He said: “Trains are still being delayed or cancelled, short trains are overcrowded and peak-time services have been withdrawn from the new timetable. Hassocks is the tenth busiest station in West Sussex, serving 1.3million passengers a year, and this situation is totally unacceptable.”