MP opens new Networks Centre

Arundel & South Downs MP Nick Herbert officially opened the new headquarters of Networks Centre in Washington on Friday October 12.

Mr Herbert was joined by Horsham MP Jeremy Quin and Horsham District Council Chairman Peter Burgess for the special occasion.

Networks Centre has recently relocated its business from Broadbridge Heath in the Horsham constituency to Bentley House in Wiston Business Park.

Nick Herbert said: “I was delighted to be invited to open Networks Centre’s new building, and it was very interesting to learn about this successful local company.

“It was a pleasure to meet Duncan and his team, and I wish them well as they continue to expand their business.”

Duncan Lindsay, owner and managing director of the business, welcomed the MPs and special guests to the new site, and gave them a tour of the warehouse, training school and sales offices.

Networks Centre has been established for 15 years, providing network infrastructure products and cabling solutions to a variety of markets both in the UK and overseas, including China.

Its products include copper and fibre cabling, typically used for broadband delivery, as well as many other types of infrastructure products needed in data centres, commercial buildings and industrial networks.

Duncan Lindsay said that the new location, on the A24, gave the business good links to Gatwick and the strategic road network to be able to deliver customers’ orders promptly.

Networks Centre was established in 2005 with a team of just 4 people, and now employs 50. The 48,000 sqft warehouse houses 1 million metres of cable and gives the business scope for further expansion as it continues to grow.