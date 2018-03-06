MP Soames apologises to residents left without water

MP Sir Nicholas Soames has apologised to residents who have been left without water.

Properties in Bolney, Warninglid, Cuckfield, Burgess Hill and Wadhurst have been affected – due to burst pipes brought on by freezing weather conditions.

The MP for Mid Sussex told the Middy: “I spoke to the managing director of South East Water who told me that the water supply was restored last night. Although as a matter of fact my own home and several others in Slaugham Lane still have no water.

“I understand that it may take a little time to get through, but I hope this matter is essentially now dealt with.

“I very much regret the inconvenience to my constituents. It is clear that there must be a lessons learned analysis of events, but there is no doubt that the change from very cold weather to warmer did cause excessive difficulties, not only in Mid Sussex, but also all over the country.

“I really am sorry you have been so inconvenienced and I do hope your service is now on the way to being restored even if it takes a little time.

“I have made it absolutely clear to South East Water that we are not at all happy with the way that this situation has been handled and I look forward to their report when this situation is finally resolved on how this matter has been dealt with.”