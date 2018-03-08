MP Soames ‘glad’ water supply is restored in district

MP for Mid Sussex Sir Nicholas Soames told the Middy he was ‘glad’ water had been restored in the district.

Following the wide-spread water problems, due to burst pipes brought on by the cold snap, Mr Soames shared a message with his constituents.

He said: “I am very glad that the water supply appears now to be restored in Mid Sussex.”

Mr Soames also shared a statement made in the House of Commons (HOC) on Tuesday, by Dr Thérèse Coffey, the minister responsible for the water industry.

He said: “This sets out very clearly the scale and scope of the difficulties across the whole country.

“Also our clear expectation that there will be a thorough and detailed lessons learned enquiry to see how these matters may be better dealt with.”

Dr Coffey told the HOC on Tuesday that water companies had been ‘working hard to address the issues for customers’.