MP Soames had ‘most wonderful day’ at royal wedding

Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames attended the royal wedding on Saturday and said it was the ‘most wonderful day’.

The MP was sat next to David and Victoria Beckham in Windsor’s St George’s Chapel and he said the famous couple were ‘exceptionally charming’.

He told the Middy: “It was the most wonderful day and it was a spectacular and beautiful service – it was a very happy occasion.

“I think everyone feels that Prince Harry has found his soul mate and the same for Meghan.

“And there was the most wonderful music too – it was a very joyous and happy day. I felt very privileged to be there with my wife.

“David Beckham was an exceptionally charming man and his wife Victoria was exceptionally charming too.”