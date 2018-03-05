MP Soames ‘satisfied’ all steps being taken to return water supply

MP Sir Nicholas Soames is ‘satisfied’ all steps are being taken to return a reliable water supply in the district.

Properties in Bolney, Cuckfield, Warninglid and Burgess Hill have been affected by lack of water.

There is water supply problems across the south east and South East Water has said this has put ‘extreme pressure’ on their network, causing burst pipes across the region. Read our story here.

A spokesman for the MP said: “Sir Nicholas is very aware of the difficulties that this will be causing families in his constituency and indeed in the wider area.

“Sir Nicholas and his family have also been affected by the problem.

“Sir Nicholas is satisfied that all steps possible are being taken to try to secure a reliable supply and to deal with the temporary problem.”

The MP for Mid Sussex was told by Steve Andrews, head of Operations Central at South East Water, that they were ‘unable to say when supplies would be back to normal’.

“We have a team of 100 specialist technicians and staff from across the company trying to locate what we believe to be a very large number of very small bursts right across our network,” he added.

Bolney CE Primary School had to close today due to the water shortage. Read our story here.

A Bolney family, who have been left without water for two days, called the situation a ‘disgrace’. Read our story here.