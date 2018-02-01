MP Soames welcomes £6.5m investment for homes in Burgess Hill

MP Sir Nicholas Soames has welcomed the announcement today of a £6.5million investment which will support a major housing project in Burgess Hill.

The Government has announced a £866 million investment in local housing projects to help get up to 200,000 extra homes built nationally. Read our other story on our website.

The Northern Arc development, which will see 3,500 homes and a smaller site for 256 homes built in Burgess Hill is among the projects.

The £6.5m investment will be used for mitigation of odour emissions from a waste water treatment works near the site.

MP Sir Nicholas Soames said: “I was really pleased to support Mid Sussex in their successful application for £6.5m to support local work in the Northern Arc.

“It is great news as we can help ensure that we build the homes that local people need more quickly.

“We are determined to build the right homes in the right places and help the next generation to get the keys to a home of their own.”