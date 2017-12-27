Murder victim’s family pay tribute to ‘extremely talented man’

The family of a man stabbed to death near a play area in Crawley last month have today paid tribute to him and spoken of their grief at his loss.

Glyn Rouse, 61, of Rushetts Place, Langley Green, was killed on a pathway close to Cherry Lane playground on November 28.

In a statement today, his family said: “Glyn was an extremely talented man who loved the arts, he was extremely dedicated to his music and excelled at guitar playing. His music brightened and improved a lot of people’s lives, and all of his family and friends will remember Glyn when they hear a guitar being played well.

“Glyn was dedicated to his art and spent a lot of time carrying out this hobby, his amazing talent at art shines through when you look at his numerous paintings and sketches, and it was obvious that he was a very talented, precise and expressive person.

“Glyn was a very private man and preferred to keep himself to himself, and did not like to burden friends or family about any problems he may have had. He preferred just to sort things out himself and get on with his life.

“It was always a pleasure to see Glyn attending the occasional family event, whether they were happy events or sad events, and he was always chatty and upbeat and a pleasure to be around. The family as a whole respected Glyn’s wishes to be a very private person but we always knew that he would be available in a crisis if needed.

“After Glyn’s untimely death it has been discovered that he did indeed have a large group of friends in and around the Crawley area, and the family realised that all his friends are also connected to Glyn’s hobbies as in music and art, and they all share our grief in the sudden and tragic loss of our beloved Glyn.

“We ask friends and family of Glyn to remember him in their prayers, and also kindly request people to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time for us.”

Vladimir Ivanov, 22, a warehouseman, of Juniper Road, Crawley, is charged with his murder. He has been remanded in custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on February 16.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Ashcroft said: “We are still appealing for anyone who has any information about the incident, or who knew Mr Rouse, to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Hale.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”