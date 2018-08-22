Music Against Cancer gig raises hundreds for hospice

An afternoon of singing and dancing in memory of a 12 year-old boy has raised hundreds of pounds for St Peter and St James Hospice.

Music Against Cancer was held at The Eight Bells pub in Bolney on Sunday August 19 and remembered Sunmer Malik who died of a brain tumour just two weeks ago.

Singer Tania Rodd from Haywards Health organised the event which raised £360.

The event is being hosted by Samantha Day from Meridian FM and Burgess Hill Radio.

Popular band Revamp closed the show. Photographs were taken by Kate Henwood.