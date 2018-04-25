Music project to help dementia patients

A care home in Horsted Keynes has become one of the first in the country to take part in a pioneering project which uses music to support people living with dementia.

Abbeyfield Westall House will be using the Making Music Project which uses tools and training and aims to document how personal, meaningful music can ease dementia symptoms for those living with the condition.

Data gathered from the pilot sites shows that using a personal playlist can reduce anxiety, agitation and depression for those with dementia, and as well as reduce the need for medication.

April Dobson, head of Dementia Innovation at Abbeyfield said: “We cannot wait to roll this out across Abbeyfield and continue to make a real difference to the people living with dementia.”