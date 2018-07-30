‘My brother has never been so happy’ at Burgess Hill disability centre

When visiting her brother at Ernest Kleinwort Court in Burgess Hill Elizabeth Way said she was told by a resident that there was ‘nowhere like it’.

The centre in Oakenfield which provides accommodation and support for people with physical disabilities – is to close this October.

He has come on leaps and bounds since he has been there. Elizabeth Way

Many residents have been left devastated by the news but The Disabilities Trust, which runs the centre, said it is the right decision.

Miss Way, of Dunstall Farm Road, Burgess Hill, visits her brother Michael on a regular basis.

She told the Middy: “When visiting Michael yesterday I said to one of the residents not to worry and that they would find another place for him, to which he replied, ‘Yes but there’s nowhere like this’.

“My brother has never been so happy in at any home as he is there.

“He is well looked after, the staff are amazingly kind and caring, the home itself is always spotlessly clean and so is Michael.

“He has come on leaps and bounds since he has been there and we have both gone through three bereavements.

“Both my parents and sister have died in recent years and the staff have been really supportive to him during those periods of darkness.

“I bought my house around the corner from the centre and regularly pop into see him without notice so I know what goes on at the centre.”

Miss Way said she felt sad that the centre received an ‘inadequate’ rating in its last CQC report.

“The main problem which is emphasised in the report is that there is no full time onsite manager to manage the staff,” she added.

“Anita Cobb was the best manager the centre ever had. She was approachable, her door was always open if staff, residents or family wanted to air any problems they had.”

RELATED STORIES: New management team for ‘inadequate’ care centre in Burgess Hill

Disability care home is ‘working hard’ for ‘good’ rating

MP Soames ‘extremely concerned’ about closure of Burgess Hill disabilty centre