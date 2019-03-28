National Cat Centre call for passionate bakers as part of feline themed afternoon tea

A national cat charity is calling for people who are passionate about baking and furry friends.

Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre are looking for enthusiasts to help raise money for cats in need by hosting a paw-some afternoon tea event.

Steven is one of the cat who are looked after by the charity

The charity’s centre manager, Danielle Draper said: “Cats have a great knack for finding enjoyment in the simplest of things, and what could be more enjoyable than taking a break for tea, cakes and some feline themed fun?”

The centre, in Lewes Road, is looking for people to organise events in homes, workplaces and schools throughout April for guests to enjoy tea and cake in exchange for a small donation.

The centre is currently caring for around 100 cats in need of homes, including Steven, a former stray who came into the centre in a poor condition in January.

The events will be part of Cats Protection’s national paw-some afternoon tea and will enable friends, family and workmates to enjoy a fun get-together with cakes and treats.

To find out about cats available for rehoming visit: www.cats.org.uk/find-a-cat

Anyone who can host an afternoon tea, can obtain a free pack containing everything needed to make it a success, including bunting, cake flags and recipes.

For more information visit: www.pawsometea.org