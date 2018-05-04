National recognition for Lindfield primary school

Blackthorns Community Primary Academy in Lindfield has been recognised as one of the best performing primary schools in the country.

The award is for the school’s top results based on data from the Department of Education and Ofsted, analysed by the Schools, Students and Teachers (SSAT) network.

Blackthorns, which is one of the 15 academies in the University of Brighton Academies Trust, has enabled pupils’ attainment at the ‘expected’ and ‘higher’ standard at Key Stage 2 in reading, writing and maths and is in the top 20 per cent of schools nationally.

Principal Marianna Brand said: “We focus on each individual child so that they can achieve their potential and that all their strengths are identified and valued. Receiving this award acknowledges that commitment, as we strive to give our children the skills to be motivated and independent learners throughout their lives.”

The school will be presented with the SSAT award during the summer term at a ceremony attended by winners from across the region.

Sue Williamson, chief executive of SSAT, said: “I am delighted that Blackthorns Community Primary Academy has won an Educational Outcomes Award for Children’s Attainment – in the top 20 per cent.

“This award recognises an important aspect of the school’s work, but, as we know, there is much more to recognise in a good school like Blackthorns Community Primary Academy.

“SSAT is pleased to recognise the quality of leadership and the hard work of all staff to ensure the success of every child.

“A big thank you and well done to pupils, parents, staff and governors.”

The SSAT Educational Outcomes database compares all state-funded schools in England.