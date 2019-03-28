Nationwide Building Society branch makes high street promise after doors reopen

The Burgess Hill Nationwide branch has reopened its doors after being shut for several weeks.

The branch had to close up shop six weeks ago whilst undergoing a complete branch transformation.

The building society announced that the branches which are still open from March 18 with remain open until May 2021 and have made a promise to its customers.

The announcement read: “We know that a vibrant, varied and vigorous high street is key to keeping a community healthy in the long term.”

Nationwide also expressed its commitment to its customers, saying: “Keeping our branches gives us the chance to serve each community with a more human touch; faces our members get to know and names they can trust.”