New £35,000 play area for Burgess Hill

A new £35,000 play area has been installed in Burgess Hill.

The play area, in Fry Crescent, has inclusive playground equipment, designed for children of all abilities.

It has been provided by Mid Sussex District Council.

Councillor Jacqui Landriani officially unveiled the new play area on April 25.

She said: “It’s great to see the council providing new playground equipment that’s fun for all children, not just the able-bodied.

“Inclusivity is really important and it’s something that we want to be part of all our new playground equipment.

“This new playground equipment is fantastic because, not only is it terrific fun, it provides a real challenge for both disabled and able-bodied children.

“The clever design means that children of differing abilities can develop, explore and find the limits of their capability in an exciting and fun way.”

The district council said it believed ‘every child should have equal access to the best play opportunities’.

The new play area has replaced the old springy bikes and climbing frame.

New equipment includes a roundabout, extra seating and a multi-purpose climbing unit that features a rope walkway, slide, drag ramp and a fireman’s pole.

The roundabout is wheelchair accessible and the climbing unit also has wheelchair accessible platforms.

The slide has been specifically designed at the top and bottom to make transfer to and from wheelchairs easier and the drag ramp has hand rails at two different heights to enable less mobile children to climb to the top using the rope and soft grips.

The climb nets have a shallow incline to make it easier to reach the top and are wide enough for helpers to support children if it is needed.

The top of the picnic table has also been extended so children in wheelchairs can sit next to abled bodied friends and family.

Careful arrangement of colourful plants has also created a secret log seating area for toddlers to practice their balance skills.

For more information about playgrounds or parks in Mid Sussex, call the district council’s landscapes team on 01444 477579 or visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/leisure-sport/playgrounds