New display garden is unveiled in Ditchling

A new inspirational display garden has been unveiled at Notcutts Garden Pride garden centre in Ditchling.

The new garden offers creative planting and landscaping ideas to local gardeners.

Caroline Notcutt, vice-chairman and great-granddaughter of the Notcutts Garden Centre’s founder, Roger Crompton Notcutt, cut the ribbon to officially open the new garden on Friday August 3.

The Notcutts Garden is now a permanent display at the Ditchling garden centre, which aims to inspire gardeners with creative planting ideas and landscaping themes that can be recreated at home.

Tranquillity is the theme of the display garden with a tall water fountain, contemporary pergola and shaded seating area under a canopy of Clematis.

Over 200 plants of 30 different varieties feature in the garden.

The garden was designed and built by Notcutts’ head of visual merchandising, Marco de Jongh, plant buyer, Stuart Andrews and garden project manager, Luke Rawson. The garden took just over a week to complete.

Gary West, garden centre manager at Notcutts Garden Pride, said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us for the grand opening of our new Notcutts Garden.

“The imaginative display is a wonderful addition to our garden centre, and we hope customers will enjoy visiting the garden as it grows and changes throughout the seasons.”