New graduates of West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service show off skills

A new group of students have celebrated their success at Haywards Heath Fire Station after completing the county’s Fire & Rescue Service’s FireBreak programme.

The families and friends of the students were invited to watch them take part in a Pass Out Parade following a week of training.

The students were able to complete two drills after spending the week learning skills such as hose running, fire safety, ladder climbs and wearing breathing apparatus.

They have also been taught CPR and gained a HeartStart first aid training qualification.

Neil Stocker, deputy chief fire officer, presented the graduates with their awards.

Mr Stocker said: “It has been a challenging week for these young people, and they should be proud of their achievements.

“It is good to see them learn about the challenges firefighters face, and they will take away with them valuable skills such as discipline, teamwork and improving self-confidence. Well done to them and the instructors who have worked hard to put this week’s training together.”

Debbie Kennard, cabinet member for safer stronger communities, said: “These students have done a brilliant job this week, and I hope they have been left with some very positive memories they can cherish and learn from. Well done to all involved.”

FireBreak is a programme run by the WSFRS Targeted Education Team. It is aimed at secondary school students encouraging them to become positive role models.