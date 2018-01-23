New Horsham incinerator plans revealed

Controversial plans to create an incinerator in Horsham are set to return.

Britaniacrest Recycling has revealed new proposals to build a 24-hour Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility at the site of the former Wealden Brickworks, in Langhurstwood Road.

The waste management firm applied to West Sussex County Council last year to create a similar facility but withdrew its application at the last minute.

The plans faced backlash from many residents who raised concerns about an increase in pollution and its affects on the countryside.

Britaniacrest said it had listened to concerns and had worked with architects and engineers to ‘improve the proposal’ which will be submitted to the council later this year.

The site currently has permission to handle 230,000 tonnes of industrial, commercial and household waste a year.

In the latest proposals the firm is still seeking permission to sort and recycle metal, wood, rubble and plastics from waste delivered to the site. The remaining rubbish would then be turned into energy using a ‘thermal treatment process’ with the electricity exported into the National Grid.

Britaniacrest said around 180,000 tonnes of waste is expected to be turned into energy, generating around 21 megawatts of electricity.

The firm added around 300 new jobs would be created in the construction process along with an additional 35 permanent jobs at the facility.

Two designs have been created in the new plans, both of which have reduced the height of the building from 16 storeys to 12 storeys. They also state the facility would not take waste from across the south of country and no additional HGV traffic will be created.

A public exhibition showcasing the latest plans will be held at Roffey Millennium Hall this Friday and Saturday (January 26-27).

The exhibition will run from 4pm until 7pm on Friday and 10am until 1pm on Saturday.