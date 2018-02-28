New line-up revealed for Horsham’s Piazza Italia

Horsham’s mammoth Italian-themed event Piazza Italia is to be staged over two days this Easter, instead of three.

Supercars will descend on Horsham’s Carfax on Good Friday and Easter Monday, while an Easter market will be held on Easter Saturday.

It will be the 12th year that Piazza Italia has been held in the town. This year Good Friday and Easter Monday will showcase a mix of old favourites, along with some new additions.

Good Friday’s Carfax display will be a first in putting Lamborghinis centre stage supported by HR Owen and there will be a return of Italian motorbikes with a display zone in East Street.

Good Friday’s mega display of fifty plus Minis is organised by the ItalianJob.Com charity who will be promoting their 30th anniversary mini run, the film’s 50th and Mini’s 60th anniversaries all coming up in 2019.

On Easter Monday, Premier GT are promising an amazing selection of supercars and an expanded Race Paddock with plenty of nostalgia thrown in.

As well as the vehicles, Italia Piazza will return in partnership with Panino with a new look market which will be offering a broad range of Italian food. There will also be a range of themed entertainments both around the town and at the Parkside council offices.

Organised by Horsham District Council, the Italian bonanza has established itself as a highlight on Horsham’s calendar and as one of the premier events in the south east over the last decade.

Charities that will benefit this year from the event will be Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, The Springboard Project and The Children’s Trust.

Horsham District Council’s cabinet member for the local economy Gordon Lindsay said: “As a council we are delighted that our signature Italian celebration is back.

“Over the 12 years since Piazza Italia began we have seen it develop into a ‘must see’ attraction.

“I urge you and your families to come along and enjoy the sights and sounds of this unique event whilst also supporting three great local charities and our local traders.”

On Easter Saturday this year the town will focus on delivering Easter holiday shopping needs, enhanced by an Easter themed market in the Carfax and Messy Easter from Horsham Churches Together in Swan Walk Shopping Centre.

New this year is an opportunity to drive a Pirelli Formula One simulator - a life-size replica of a Grand Prix racing car, as seen at the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Other highlights will include thrilling displays of Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Maseratis, McLarens and other supercars, Italian bikes and scooters, classic and sporting Abarths, Alfa Romeos and FIATs

The Premier GT Race Paddock will be back on Easter Monday featuring famous ex racing championship vehicles and some very special Supercars.

There will also be the return of the Sporting Bears Motor Club charity offering passenger rides in dream cars to visitors in return for charitable donations, the Kwik Fit Road Safety Zone, Rotary Slot Cars and other activities at Parkside.