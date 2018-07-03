New memorial unveiled in tribute to Ella

A racecourse has unveiled a heartfelt tribute to an ‘integral part of the family’ following her tragic death.

Ella Popely died following a collision on Leith Hill Road in Dorking, in 2016.

The 18-year-old, from Cowfold, was a promising showjumper who represented Great Britain on a number of occasions.

She took part in many competitions at the all England showjumping course at Hickstead and last week a new bar was unveiled at the racecourse in her memory.

Lizzie Bunn, Hickstead show director, said; “Ella grew up close to Hickstead and was a regular competitor at all our shows. She was an integral part of the extended Hickstead and Bunn Family.

“Using money donated to Ella’s memorial fund, we’ve created Ella’s Bar in her memory - an al fresco family zone close to the main ring where people can relax under the trees, drink coffee or champagne or soft drinks and just enjoy the space.”

The bar was officially opened at the start of the The Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting on Friday, June 21.

Daughter of international showjumper John Popely, Ella first took up the sport at the age of eight.

Ella competed in her first international competition in 2011 after being selected for the Children’s Nations cup team competing in Hagen. She was then selected for the Children’s European Championship Squad that same year.