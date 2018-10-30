New petanque area opened in Crawley

There’s a new sport in town following the opening of the petanque piste in West Green Park.

Petanque in the park was launched on Friday (October 26) by the Mayor of Crawley, Carlos Castro and Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Wellbeing, with councillors, members of Handcross Petanque Club and visitors to the park.

Petanque is a form of boules where the goal is to toss or roll hollow steel balls as close as possible to a small wooden ball called a cochonnet (literally “piglet”) or jack, while standing inside a circle with both feet on the ground.

The petanque piste, next to Downsman Bowls Club, is free to use.

Players can use their own equipment or the kit can be borrowed from the Town Hall.

This equipment has been donated by Decathlon in Queens Square.

Mr Mullins said: “It’s been a long time coming but I’m delighted that we’ve now opened our first permanent petanque piste in Crawley.

“It looks fantastic and I hope it encourages lots of people to have a go.”

To book the petanque equipment call the council’s Facilities Team on 01293 438188 between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

For all things petanque visit www.facebook.com/petanqueenglandnews