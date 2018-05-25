New Post Office to open in Haywards Heath

A new Post Office is to open in Haywards Heath and will offer a ‘wide range of banking services’ seven days a week.

It is opening at Londis in Perrymount Road on around June 22.

The new premises is part of an ‘exciting modernisation and investment programme’ taking place across the Post Office network.

A spokesman said: “The new branch will offer customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

“Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

“Post Office services will be available seven days a week throughout the store’s opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 7.30am to 10.30pm.

“This offers customers an impressive 105 hours of Post Office service a week, making it very convenient for customers to visit.

“The new branch aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Office services in the area.

“The new branch joins the Haywards Heath branch in bringing vital services to the area.”

Post Office services will be offered from a low-screened, open-plan Post Office counter that is integrated into the retail counter, enabling customers to carry out a wide range of Post Office transactions alongside retail purchases.

Emily Dobson, Post Office area network change manager, added: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best. We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office alongside the other branch in Sheerness, will ensure that people in Haywards Heath have easy access to our services.”