New project to link West Sussex and the USA is launched

New project highlighting links between West Sussex and the USA has been launched by the county’s records office.

‘Some Transatlantic Ties’ will be part of a new series called ‘Tuesday Talks’ taking place on September 24 at 7pm at the records office in Chichester.

The new exhibition will look at ties between West Sussex and the USA

Martin Hayes, a local librarian will take you back to the 17th century, focusing on pioneer William Penn.

Penn is acknowledged as the founder of Pennsylvania; recognised as one of the most successful American colonies.

He is also known for promoting religious freedom in America through Quakerism.

Penn established connections in Horsham and at one point lived near Storrington (Warminhurst).

He founded what is now known as the Blue Idol, at Coolham near Billingshurst.

His impact on the community and archives of his arrest warrants will also be on display, as well as documents linking him to Ifield, Worthing, Bramber, Nuthurst and Shoreham.

The project was possible thanks to a £76,000 grant awarded to West Sussex County Council by The Andrew W Mellon Foundation in New York.

Tickets cost £8 or £7 for West Sussex Archive Society members including light refreshments.

