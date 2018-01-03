New sculpture unveiled in Burgess Hill to honour Norris brothers

A sculpture has been unveiled in Burgess Hill to honour the Norris brothers.

The brothers had their engineering office in Church Walk and designed Donald Campbell’s legendary Bluebird cars and boats.

The sculpture, which is called Bluebird Contained, was designed by artist Steve Geliot.

It was unveiled to the public on the Green Circle Network by MP Sir Nicholas Soames, along with leader of Burgess Hill Town Council Pru Moore, Burgess Hill town mayor Jacqui Landriani.

They were joined by artist Steve Geliot, members of the Norris family, representatives from Burgess Hill District Lions Club and the Friends of the Green Circle Network (FOBHGN).

The town council, in conjunction with Mid Sussex District Council, Burgess Hill Local History Society and FOBHGN have created a new art trail to enhance public enjoyment of the Green Circle Network, a series of footpaths, cycle tracks and bridleways linking green spaces around the town.

Bluebird Contained is one of five pieces of artwork commissioned to celebrate the locality and achievements of some of Burgess Hill’s noteworthy inhabitants.

The project was funded by funds from developers’ contributions.

More information about the art trail can be found at www.burgesshill.gov.uk/Burgesshillgreencircle publicarttrail.