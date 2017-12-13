New village store and garage to open this week

A new convenience store and petrol station is to open on the outskirts of Horsham on Friday after weeks of building works.

The store - part of a ‘Budgens at Shell’ initiative - is sited at Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath.

Shell UK says the opening marks the expansion of its partnership with the Budgens retail brand which will see further ‘Budgens at Shell’ stores opening across the south before the end of the year.

The Broadbridge Heath store will offer fresh groceries and ready meals.

Shell UK retail general manager David Moss said: “We’re thrilled to launch a ‘Budgens at Shell’ store in Horsham. The partnership with Budgens enables Shell to sell fresh seasonal food and drinks and caters to the local needs in Horsham.”

And Steven Fox, managing director at Booker Group - Retail, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Shell in convenience foods after a highly successful trial. The Budgens brand is famous for the quality and freshness of our offer, which we hope will drive more footfall to the Shell forecourts and mean more sales and happier customers.”