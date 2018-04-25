New wine titles revealed

Bolney Wine Estate will be launching a limited edition range which will be exclusively available on the Bolney Estate website.

The company asked customers for suggestions in an online competition last year with the final winning names revealed as Ryecroft Red, Wykehurst White and Regency Rosé.

For more information or to order the wine visit www.bolneywineestate.com/visit/visit-us.php#WhatsOn.

To book a table please send an email to cafe@bolneywineestate.com or call us on 01444-881575. For more information email media@bolneywineestate.com