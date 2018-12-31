New Year’s Honours awards for Sussex police officers

Two Sussex Police officers were recognised in the New Year Honours List for their outstanding contributions to policing in the county.

PC Caroline Adams, who has been an officer for 32 years and who is currently supporting Hampshire Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney in her lead role for the National Child Centred Policing Portfolio, has been awarded the Queen’s Policing Medal (QPM).

Bernadette Lawrie (left) and Caroline Adams

PC Bernadette Lawrie is a high profile member of the force’s Operation Signature team, leading the way in tackling the menace of fraudsters who particularly target the elderly and most vulnerable members of our community. She has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Caroline said: “This has come as such a surprise and my first reaction is to feel extraordinarily honoured and privileged. I have been a police officer for 32 years and making a difference to the policing of children and young people is reward enough.

“A significant part of my career has been engaging with schools and young people so in receiving this honour I must recognise the contribution of everyone that has supported me in that work.”

Bernadette said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been recognised in this way for my work with Sussex Police, protecting vulnerable victims of fraud.

“One of the reasons that led me to join Sussex Police was to ‘make a difference’ and through the implementation of Operation Signature both locally and nationally I feel this has been achieved. I am delighted to have been instrumental in the identification, protection and support of such significant numbers of victims - and in raising the profile of such a devastating and fast-growing crime type.

“I am extremely passionate about what I do, working with a variety of agencies to protect fraud victims and I intend to continue with my quest to raise the profile of scams and fraud and the policing response to this. It is an honour to receive this award and I am most grateful to those within Sussex Police who have believed in me and supported me over the years to achieve this milestone.

Chief Constable Giles York said: “I join all of my colleagues at Sussex Police in extending our congratulations to Caroline and Bernadette, which is richly deserved.

“Working with children and young people is one of the most challenging and yet most rewarding of policing tasks and Caroline’s contribution locally and nationally bears testament to this.

“Bernadette has proved herself to be a compassionate and self-motivated officer who has quite literally transformed the safety of so many elderly and vulnerable people. Her work is ground-breaking and far-reaching. I’m delighted to see it recognised.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I have had the pleasure of working closely with both Caroline and Bernadette and I have been deeply impressed by their unwavering dedication to their roles and their commitment to go the extra mile for others - in Caroline’s case to support and value young people and with Bernie, for her unique work helping vulnerable victims of fraud.

“Sussex Police can be proud of two highly capable and compassionate officers whose interaction with the public and their colleagues instils confidence and has been rightly acknowledged by these awards.

“Congratulations and Happy New Year.”