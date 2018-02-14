Newsagent of the week: Orion News in Hassocks

Our newsagent of the week goes to Orion News in Hassocks.

Karan and Monika Thasan took over the shop a month ago.

Karan, 35, from Siri Lanka, said customers in the area are ‘lovely’ and the Middy is a popular purchase.

He said: “We sell more than 100 copies of the Middy a week. It is a very prominent shop and is in a good place, we have been welcomed very nicely here.”

The couple, who moved from Fleet, Hampshire, have two sons, Ravi, aged 4, and Logan, aged one.

If you want to be featured as Newsagent of the week, email middy.news@jpress.co.uk