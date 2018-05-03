Newsagent robbed in early-morning attack

Two men threatened and robbed the manager of a Crawley newsagent in an early-morning attack today.

Police say the manager of Martin’s Newsagents in Dorsten Square, Bewbush, was just opening up when he was confronted by the two robbers who threatened him with a mallet and forced him to hand over the keys to the safe.

The men snatched cash and lottery scratch cards before fleeing in a blue Vauxhall Corsa car.

The robbery happened between 5.15am and 5.25am today. Police say no-one was hurt.

A spokesman said: “Any witnesses or further information that may assist detectives is being sought. Details can be reported online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 141 of 03/05. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”