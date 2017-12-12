Next phase of 130-home scheme in Lindfield approved

The next phase of a scheme for 130 new homes in Lindfield has been approved.

Reserved matters approval for the appearance of the homes, which are to be built to the east of Gravelye Lane, was granted at a Mid Sussex District Planning Committee meeting last Thursday (December 7).

Outline planning permission for the development has already been approved.

The application includes new access, landscaping and open space.

Applicant Taylor Wimpey UK Ltd has proposed a traditional design approach for the houses.

