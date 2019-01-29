NHS staff in Sussex don colour to show signs of support for LGBTQ+

Staff and volunteers are showing subtle signs of support for LGBTQ+ patients, carers and colleagues.

Rainbow lanyards and pin badges with the NHS logo are appearing throughout Brighton & Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust (BSUH)as a way for staff of any sexual orientation and gender identity to indicate that they are a ‘safe listening ear’ for anyone within the demographic.

The new lanyards and badges

Olivia King, equality advisor for BSUH, said: “Although subtle, the rainbow pins and lanyards represent a determination across our Trust to raise the standards of understanding and inclusion for LGBTQ+ people, whether as colleagues or patients.”

Lorraine Tinker, BSUH’s divisional head of nursing for children’s services, said: “The badges were started as a way to signal to children and young people that anyone they have an ear, a voice, an ally and friend to talk to while in hospital.

“The badge is a reminder that they can talk to our staff about who they are and how they feel.”

Volunteers who work with the Trust, at both the Princess Royal site and the Royal Sussex County site, have also been keen to show their support.

Kay Masters, a volunteer, said: “I’m very pleased to be known as an ally for LGBTQ+ patients and staff alike, and hope that I can provide the care and support they need.”