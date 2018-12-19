No flashing plastic wands or throw-away merchandise as Brighton panto goes green!

JW Productions – the company behind Brighton’s panto Peter Pan – have gone green this Christmas.

Spokeswoman Jill Woolf said the company took its social responsibility seriously and appreciated that headlines and details about the rise in temperature, the plastic problem and wildlife extinction are all sobering issues.

“Even though producing a theatre show at this time of year is challenging enough, the company is making a concerted effort to be green in everything it does this festive season and beyond.

“They are adopting a merchandise-free pantomime this year and will not be selling flashing wands, plastic souvenirs or anything that cannot be recycled. Director James Weisz and his team believe the true spirit of Christmas is a collective experience and not about buying single-use plastic items to play with at a show, so audiences will be able to meet the cast after performances and take their own photos with them, rather than be charged for images or merchandising.

“In addition, JW Productions strive to reduce print material to a minimum and ensures that papers are from recycled origins which can be recycled again. Costumes and sets will be stored for future use or donated for others’ use.

“The venue, Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts, at the University of Sussex, always encourages public transport where possible and has excellent bus, bike and rail links to and from Brighton and Lewes.”

James added: “This is one of the reasons why we love performing at Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts aside from it being an immersive, friendly, welcoming and wonderful theatre.

“This year’s panto and other productions from JW Productions are for children, families and the community of Brighton and Hove so the company feels it has a responsibility to demonstrate good practice to its audiences. It hopes as many local people as possible will go along to support and enjoy its performances. The company stages three productions a year at Brighton Open Air Theatre (BOAT) as well as the Christmas pantomime at Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts.”

Peter Pan runs from December 14-31; http://www.attenboroughcentre.co; 01273 678822;

boxoffice@attenboroughcentre.com.

Libby Connor will be one of our two beauties this Christmas at Chichester Festival Theatre



All That Malarkey promise camp Christmas cabaret delights in Chichester and Portsmouth



A different kind of Peter Pan hits the right notes at Portsmouth's New Theatre Royal



Full-on bonkers fun as Cinderella takes to the stage at the Kings, Southsea



Worthing’s Roots & Shoots Folk Christmas 2018 offers a string of festive entertainments



Aladdin's cave is just across the way from Cinderella's kitchen... in Bognor Regis!





Bognor's Cinderella captures the true spirit of panto



Mark Jones is delighted to be back in panto in Worthing!



Titus Rowe is delighted to be back in panto in Bognor Regis!



Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Arundel's Carly Paoli releases Christmas single in support of our soldiers







Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley is delighted to join the panto fun in Worthing!







Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres