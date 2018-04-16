Nominate a young volunteer in Mid Sussex

Nominations have opened for the Young Volunteer of the Year Awards 2018 in Mid Sussex.

If people know a young person who volunteers, and they would like them to receive recognition for all of the hard work they do, they can nominate them via www.midsussex.gov.uk/leisure-sport/young-volunteer-of-the-year-award

The awards are organised by Mid Sussex District Council.

A spokesman said: “Many young people give up their time and effort to make Mid Sussex a better place.

“We think it’s important to recognise these special individuals.

“The Mid Sussex Young Volunteer of the Year Awards aims to give these outstanding individuals their moment in the spotlight.”

There are three awards to be won by any person aged 14-21 who has done a minimum of ten hours volunteering.