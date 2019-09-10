Nose2Tail taken over by a farmer and butcher

A farmer and a butcher have taken over a family butchers in Piltdown and have reassured customers of the provenance of their produce.

Farmer Luke Watson and butcher Danny Martin are running Nose2Tail Family Butchers at Ashdown Farm.

Luke, who farms in Burgess Hill, sees pigs, beef cattle and sheep through from birth to sale to customers.

He said he was pleased to be working with butcher Danny, who has experience in wholesale, retail and farm shops and who aims to bring the best of all practices to Nose2Tail.

Luke points out that the produce might cost a little more than in a supermarket to reflect the quality, but it is not so expensive that people might be put off becoming regular customers.

Danny says he can produce any cut of meat requested, large or small, and dress it in imaginative ways, for example, a Jambonette of chicken where boned chicken is stuffed with sausage meat, marinated in rosemary and garlic sauce and wrapped in bacon. It takes 40 minutes to cook.

Nose2Tail beef is aged for a minimum of 30 days – the norm is 21 days – and the pair smoke their own gammon, bacon and salmon.

Danny makes his own pies and sausages including lamb and mint, pork, leek and chilli, pork and apple and traditional Cumberland.

There is a venison sausage too, produced in Fletching. Other offerings proving popular include stuffed breast of lamb and beef Wellington.

The business partners have known each other since their school days in Ringmer.

They focus on local produce as much as possible and are keen to reflect care of animals and the land in their choices.

For example, they sell eggs from Mac’s Farm in Ditchling because they like the ethos, and they milk from Ringmer in glass bottles, with a returnable deposit.