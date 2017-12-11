Nursing home criticised by health watchdogs

A nursing home for the elderly - many suffering from dementia - has been criticised following an inspection by health watchdogs.

Oakhill Care Home in Eady Close, Horsham, has been rated overall as ‘requiring improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission.

The home, run by Bupa Care Homes, cares for up to 49 elderly people. It was visited by inspectors from the Commission in November and, in a report released on Thursday, they said their inspection was ‘prompted in part by notification of a serious injury’ suffered by a resident.

This, they said, indicated potential concerns abut the management of risk in relation to falls, adding: “The management of falls was not consistently safe.”

Staff told inspectors they felt staffing was ‘insufficient and a struggle’ and inspectors found that behavioural charts were not consistently included in care plans.

But the inspectors added: “We could see that staff were busy and working extremely hard. People’s care needs were met and people’s safety was not compromised.”

The Care Quality Commission rated Oakhill as requiring improvement in safety and leadership, but rated it good in its care and effectiveness.

Kay Cox, managing director, South of England Bupa Care Services: “We’re pleased with the improvements we’ve made at the home recently.

“We’ve reviewed all of our residents’ individual needs so we can continue to deliver high standards of care and support. The team has also done further training on record keeping and paperwork.

“We’re glad the home is rated good for being caring and effective, and will continue to make further changes to improve the home.”