Oathall Community College wins two national awards

Oathall community College has won two national awards for its school farm.

The college, based in Lindfield, collected the national winners prize for Enterprise and Innovation and runner up for Student Leadership 2018 at the annual School Farm Awards earlier this month.

A spokesman for the college said: “We are thrilled to have won the awards.

“Judges were full of praise about how the farm has developed creative ways to generate income, helping to sustain the wonderful and unique resource.

“They were also greatly impressed with how the farm is run as a commercial business but at the same time has education at its heart.”

The School Farm Awards 2018 are designed to celebrate and recognise the achievements of school farms, their schools and students from across the country.

The Education Alliance partners hosted the awards at the Royal Agricultural University.

This year there were seven award categories and out of an impressive field of submissions, 17 schools were shortlisted and invited to the ceremony to find out if they had won the won the coveted winner’s plaques.

John Blackholly, head of farm, said: “The standard of submissions across all entries was incredibly high, and the judges were delighted to receive submissions from primary schools, secondary schools and colleges, special schools and schools with alternative provision.”

Seven student farm leaders were nominated from Oathall Community College, they received the national runners up award for Student Leadership.

Mr Blackholly said this was a tremendous achievement and one they were very proud of.

He said: “The seven chosen student farm team leaders have been outstanding this year, contributing so much and working so hard on behalf of the farm.

“They are an absolute credit to their parents and the school community.

“They fully deserve this National Award and recognition from the Schools Farm Network, very well done team.”

Oathall Farm is looking forward to submitting further entries in future years to recognise the work of other students who contribute so much to the farm’s success.

Head teacher, Edward Rodriguez, said: “A very special feature of the college is the Oathall Farm, which is nationally and locally renowned for its outstanding practice.

“We welcome visitors to the college and to the farm, and look forward to meeting you soon.”