Strangest items left behind in Travelodges

A pilot's licence and a canoe are just two of the unusual items left behind in Travelodges in Sussex during the past year.

Travelodge has provided a list of the strangest items left behind in its 542 UK hotels during the last 12 months.

With nearly 19 million people annually staying in a Travelodge hotel, some of the other unusual treasures that have been left behind include:

· A 50 year old teddy bear called Rupert

· Land Deed & Title to land in Scottish Highlands

· Script for a movie

· Antique urn containing ashes of a beloved husband

· A bath full of jersey potatoes

· A vintage Louis Vuitton Trunk filled with ball gowns

· A winning Euro Millions lottery ticket

· A black Range Rover Sport and keys

· A silver tabby cat called Baskin and a Yorkshire Terrier called Robbins

A pilot, from a well-known airline, was in quite a rush to get to the airport that he left his pilot’s licence at Gatwick Airport Travelodge. Luckily the hotel manager flew to his rescue and personally took the licence to the airport.

And a canoe was left behind in the Brighton Seafront Travelodge.