Video: The Magic Roundabout leaves kids without a Scooby Doo!

Kids today may enjoy having more TV to choose from than ever before and improved animation with HD TV, but for nearly one in three (30%) British adults, the Kids TV of their childhood will always come up trumps.

TalkTalk TV revealed nearly half (43%) admitting we can still sing the theme tunes from classics like Bananas in Pyjamas and Wacky Races.

Kids react to parents favourite childhood TV shows

TalkTalk TV has stepped in to settle the debate once and for all by capturing kids’ honest critiques of the children’s TV their parents used to watch. The tongue-in-cheek new video sees children aged six to eight’s reactions to a series of iconic Kids TV shows from the 1960s through to the 1990s. Through their less than rose-tinted glasses the kids comment on everything from the ‘the funny walk’ of Mr Benn to the ‘characters made of Playdough’ and the ‘strange’ graphics in shows such as Scooby Doo, Mr Benn and The Magic Roundabout.

The research from TalkTalk TV revealed that nearly half (41%) of parents don’t watch any Kids TV with their children, but that nearly three in four (72%) would watch more if they could watch the shows they loved as kids with their own children. The video is particularly relevant as parents across the country will be making their best effort to keep their children entertained this Easter holiday.

The Top 10 shows as voted by British adults that they’d most like to watch with their children are:

1. The Flintstones

2. Scooby Doo

3. Wacky Races

4. Grange Hill

5. Mr Benn

6. The Magic Roundabout

7. Thunderbirds

8. Danger Mouse

9. Thomas and the Tank Engine

10. Bananas in Pyjamas

With a growing trend of past favourites receiving modern-day makeovers, many of the shows we’d like to watch with our kids are actually still available today. Shows which have stood the test of time, such as Wacky Races, Disney’s Duck Tales, Scooby Doo, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Thomas and the Tank Engine are all available for families to watch over Easter on TalkTalk TV’s Kids Boost*.

Aleks Habdank of TalkTalk TV, said: “It can often be hard to keep the kids entertained over the Easter holiday, particularly if the weather isn’t great. Sitting down to watch Kids TV, however, doesn’t need to mean the end of the family time.

“We are all guilty of looking back at the things we loved as kids and believing it is better than anything around today, but the good news is that many of those iconic shows have actually been revamped for today’s audience. This Easter Holiday the whole family can get together to enjoy watching their favourite characters past and present with the TalkTalk TV Kids Boost.”