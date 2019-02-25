THE sun has been shining and it is starting to feel a bit like summer after the bleak midwinter cold.

But one of the downsides of the weather improving is that we will soon be getting an hour less of sleep, as the clocks will soon go forward.

The clocks will change to mark the start of British Summer Time (BST) however summer itself is still quite a long time away.

With Spring officially starting in March and lasting through to May, summer does not officially begin until June and will last until August.

Here's what you need to know about the clocks changing:

When do the clocks go forward in 2019?

Make sure to put this date in your diary – the clocks will go forward on Sunday, March 31 at 1am – so that will become 2am.

While it is still over a month away, it is best not to lose track of when the clocks will change – you don’t want to be late for any plans on March 31!

When do the clocks go back in 2019?

The clocks will remain on BST until autumn, with the clocks set to go back on Sunday, October 27 at 2am.

What is the best way to remember which way the clocks change?

There is a handy phrase to help you remember which way to change the clocks which goes – ‘spring forward, fall back’ – with fall being the American way of saying autumn.

Will I have to change the time on my mobile phone?

Most modern smartphones, such as iPhones or androids, will automatically update at 1am on March 31 to the correct time – so when you wake up it will be on the correct time.

So no need to worry about changing it!

However if you or a relative have an older phone you may have to change the time manually.

What about the clock in my car?

It is pretty much the same deal – it depends on how modern your car is.

More recent models will likely update automatically, however if you’re car is a bit older you may have to change the clock manually.

So make sure you know how to do this - so you aren’t stuck with the wrong time for six months.

You will also likely have to manually change the time on household appliances with clocks – such as ovens or older TV sets.

What is British Summer Time?

British Summer Time is when the clocks go one hour ahead of Greenwich Mean Time.

It was introduced to give more light in the evening and less on the mornings.

Why do we change the clocks?

BST and the clocks going forward was introduced in 1916 after a campaign by builder William Willett.

BST was introduced via the Summer Time Act 1916 passed in Parliament.

Willett’s original idea was as to move the clocks forward by 80 minutes, in 20-minute weekly steps on Sundays in April and by the reverse procedure in September.

It is said that he got the idea after riding his horse one morning in summer and noticing how many blinds were still down.

However William Willett died in 1915 before he could live to see BST introduced.