Oil well firms are ‘not wanted’ blast Balcombe villagers

“They are not wanted here and will be met with opposition,” said Balcombe resident Kathryn McWhirter.

She and other residents have spoken of their dismay since finding out oil and gas firms Cuadrilla and Angus Energy have gone into partnership ahead of testing an oil well in the village.

It might not be fracking but the oil should still be left in the ground to avoid polluting the planet and dividing the community. Resident Louisa Delpy

Cuadrilla was given approval from the county council to flow test and monitor the exploration oil well at the Lower Stumble site last month despite thousands of objections. Read the original story here.

The firm has insisted there will be no hydraulic fracturing due to the rock ‘already being naturally fractured’.

Resident Kathryn McWhirter said: “We are dismayed that Angus Energy plan to begin work in Balcombe at the earliest opportunity. They are not wanted here and will be met with opposition.

“We always thought Cuadrilla would sell on, but not so fast and not to Angus Energy.

“We never trusted Cuadrilla. We are even less inclined to trust Angus.

“There’s been a political imperative in the South East to avoid using the F word – fracking.

“Hence the pretence that what interests these oil companies are the thin, muddy limestone-rich layers within the shale, which can be dissolved with acid to make oil flow.

“Angus’ recent announcements about their Surrey and now Sussex wells reveal ever more that their ultimate target is the thick shale above and below the limestone – which one day will be fracked.

“After testing in Balcombe, Angus promise to fund a Field Development Plan. That means a lot more wells, in Balcombe and beyond. That field is an oil field.”

Resident Louisa Delpy said she is ‘even more concerned now’.

“Angus Energy has only been operating since 2015 and already has drilled a well without permission in Surrey,” she said.

“The whole purpose and process still stinks. It might not be fracking but the oil should still be left in the ground to avoid polluting the planet and dividing the community.”

Resident John Butcher said the firms will be ‘responsible’ for the health and safety of residents.

“We will have to hope that the Oil and Gas Authority do their job properly since they appear to be the regulator responsible for checking well operations are adequately insured.”

What do you think? Email your views to middy.news@jpress.co.uk