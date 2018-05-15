‘One Great Day’ at the Orchards in Haywards Heath

Gully, the Brighton and Hove Albion mascot, will join the UK Garrison for another ‘One Great Day’ of fun and laughter at the Orchards in Haywards Heath on Saturday.

The annual event is to raise funds for the Great Ormond Street Hospital and Chestnut Tree House.

Town mayor councillor James Knight will open the event at 10am, ahead of performances from St Wilfrid’s, St Joseph’s and Lindfield school choirs.

Nicola Bird, Orchards manager, said: “Both Great Ormond Street and Chestnut Tree House touch the lives of so many of our children and without them our town would be a sadder place.”

Mr Knight added: “As a staunch Brighton and Hove supporter, one of my ambitions has been to have my picture taken with Gully, so I am very much hoping to tick this one off my bucket list.”