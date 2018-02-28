One person taken to hospital after car hits wall in Hickstead

One person was taken to hospital after a car hit a wall in Hickstead, the ambulance service said.

Two ambulances and three ambulance cars were called to London Road, outside the Castle Inn Pub in Hickstead, at 2.45pm yesterday.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “We responded to reports of a car that had gone into a wall.

“The patient was conscious when we got to the scene and the car had hit the wall. It was believed to be a medical incident.

“They were treated at the scene before being taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

An air ambulance was called to the incident but stood down on route, the ambulance service said.