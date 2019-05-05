One taken to hospital after ‘serious’ collision on A24 in Horsham

One person has been taken to hospital with possible neck injuries after a ‘serious’ collision on the A24 in Horsham, police have said.

The collision, which involved a van and motorcycle which had two people on it, happened near to the Robin Hood Roundabout in Warnham.

Here is how we broke the news earlier: A24 in Horsham closed after collision

Police closed the road northbound from the Farthings Hill roundabout to make way for the emergency services. A HEMS helicopter was also called to the incident.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “We received the call from the ambulance service. A person complained of back pain and possible neck injuries.

“We closed the road and a HEMS helicopter attended. The ambulance service said the injuries were not life-threatening but the level of injury was unknown.

The Robin Hood Roundabout on the A24 in Horsham. Picture: Google Street View

“The person was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester. We reopened the road at 2pm.”