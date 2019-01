A £14 million luxury new spa is to open soon at the five-star South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding.

The hotel announced today that the spa will open on March 15. It first revealed the spa proposals in March last year when it said the new facilities would include saunas, steam rooms, a new restaurant, a state of the art gym, a holistic studio and a nail and pedicure salon.

There will also be three swimming pools, including the UK’s first heated natural swim pond.