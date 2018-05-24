Choir joins Katherine Jenkins for Haywards Heath concert

Internationally-renowned London Welsh Male Voice Choir will join Katherine Jenkins at Haywards Heath’s Festival of Music in Victoria Park.

The performance will mark a reunion for the singers as they supported Katherine Jenkins on stage several years ago.

Spearheaded by BBC Reporter Huw Edwards, the London Welsh Male Voice Choir has appeared at some of Britain’s biggest venues and even performed during the Closing Ceremony of the London Olympic Games in 2012.

With more than 100 members, the Choir has appeared alongside luminaries such as Shirley Bassey, Sir Tom Jones and Charlotte Church.

Tim French MBE, the event organiser, said: “The London Welsh Male Voice Choir is incredibly talented.

“We’re delighted that they will be appearing to provide vocal support for Katherine Jenkins. The concert promises to be truly memorable, and a great celebration of Welsh talent.”

Profits from the concert will go towards three local charities; Kangaroos, Sussex Autism Support and Woodlands Meed School.

The Haywards Heath Festival of Music will also include Roy G. Hemmings of The Drifters fame. Queen, Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond tribute bands will also feature over the course of four days. Tickets are on sale from: www.itsmagic.org.uk. Adult tickets cost £30 (£35 on the gate) while entrance for children (5-15 years old) is £15. Discounts apply for groups of 10 or more.