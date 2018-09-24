You simply can’t beat this delicious British favourite

British Food Fortnight begins this Saturday (September 22 to October 7) and to kick off the celebrations, head chef David Woods of the Sofitel London Gatwick, shares his best recipe for an all-time favourite pudding.

Just saying the words ‘sticky toffee pudding’ puts a smile on most people’s faces. It is an indulgent, rich, autumnal dessert that is a hug in a bowl. We include dates in our recipe to give it that extra moistness and keep the texture light by steaming it. But you can also bake this dessert in the oven.

David Woods

The toffee sauce can be made two weeks in advance and the sponge will freeze for up to three months. Then you can just zap the sponge in a microwave for 40 seconds from frozen and do the same with toffee sauce.

We make it fresh every week in large batches for our La Brasserie as its one of our most popular desserts.

La Brasserie is Sofitel's 2 AA rosette restaurant.



Sticky Toffee Pudding

Serves eight

For the sponge:

225g chopped dates

1 heaped teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda

270ml boiling water

110g butter

140g dark brown sugar

4 eggs

225g plain flour

1 heaped teaspoon of baking powder

For the toffee sauce:

170g butter

170g demerara sugar

170g golden syrup

170ml double cream

Extra softened butter and sugar for greasing moulds.

Method

To make the sponge bring the dates, bicarbonate of soda and water to the boil. Mix and cook until almost black, then leave to cool.

Cream the butter and sugar together in a blender. Add the eggs to the mix slowly.

Add the cooled date mix to the eggs, butter and sugar. Beat in the flour and baking powder with blender on slow speed until fully incorporate.

Grease eight individual pudding moulds or one large roasting dish with butter and a sprinkling of brown sugar.

Fill them three quarters of the way. Wrap in several layers of clingfilm so they are sealed and place in a steamer. Steam gently for 45mins.

Or fill the roasting dish three-quarters of the way up and place in a preheated oven, 150 C for 45 minutes. Cut into squares once cooled.

For the toffee sauce bring all the ingredients except the cream to the boil. Cook for 10 minutes until dark golden in colour. Add the cream and bring to the boil. Simmer until slightly thickened.

Smother the puddings in warm toffee sauce and serve with thick double cream.

The sponges will soak up the sauce, so pour on more just before serving.

