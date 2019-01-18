‘Our plan does not support a new settlement’... Council speaks out over Mayfields scheme

Mid Sussex District Council has spoken out following the announcement Mayfield Market Towns is re-drawing plans to create a new town between Horsham and the district.

Proposals to build a 10,000 home community between Sayers Common and Henfield have returned to the table after it was announced Horsham District Council had ‘entered into an agreement’ with developers to ‘discuss and consider information’ as part of its Local Plan review. For more on the agreement see our previous story: Horsham District Council ‘enters agreement’ with Mayfield Market Town

Mayfields first presented the plans to build a town on land in the area in 2013 and the scheme faced huge backlash from residents, councils and MPs.

Mid Sussex District Council said its district plan had been adopted nearly a year ago and did not support the creation of a new settlement.

Andrew MacNaughton, Mid Sussex District Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Planning said: “Mid Sussex adopted the District Plan less than a year ago. This Plan clearly sets out how this Council will meet local housing needs. It does not include the Mayfield Market Town proposal. This is because the Plan does not support a new settlement. I can therefore confirm that this Council does not have a Planning Performance Agreement (PPA) with Mayfield Market Towns.”

Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames condemned the plans and expressed his disappointment at the agreement struck by Horsham District Council.

Arundel & South Downs MP Nick Herbert echoed his views saying he had ‘no doubt’ residents would make their opposition to Mayfields clear to the council.

Mayfields has welcomed the council’s decision to ‘test the deliverability’ of its proposals after claiming a planning inspector said the site ‘could be appropriate’ for the development

