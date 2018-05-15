Outdoor gym installed in Wivelsfield

Wivelsfield villagers are pictured having a go on new outdoor gym equipment which has been installed in the village.

A grant from the National Lottery ‘Awards for All’ and funding from local developers, via the council’s community infrastructure levy, enabled Wivelsfield Parish Council to purchase the seven pieces of gym equipment.

Picture: Wivelsfield Parish Council

It held an official opening for the gym, which is sited just off Green Road, on Saturday, which was ‘well-attended’, a spokesman for the parish council said.

They added: “Guests enjoyed free smoothies and were given demonstrations and advice from local fitness instructor Annie Close. Alfreso workouts are already proving popular.”

Parish clerk Liz Gander added: “We were delighted when we heard that our bid to ‘Awards for All’ had been successful and hope that local people will benefit from and enjoy using this equipment’.

“The need for this equipment was identified during our Neighbourhood Planning process.”