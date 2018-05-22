Outline permission for 375 homes in Haywards Heath considered

Haywards Heath Town Council considered outline permission for 375 homes to be built in the town at a meeting last night.

The development was being proposed on land to the east and west of Hurst Farm in Hurst Wood Lane.

The town council supported the principal development in line with its Neighbourhood Plan but raised a number of concerns in relation to other details and made a number of requests to see statutory documents before the application is progressed to a full planning application.

It listened to the concerns of a number of residents and the presentation made by the developers of the site.

It will publish minutes of the meeting and a representation relating to the application will be available within the next week.

Find out more under planning reference DM/17/2739.