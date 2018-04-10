‘Outstanding’ accolade for village care home

A village care home has been rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection by health watchdogs.

Red Oaks in Henfield received an overall rating of outstanding following the inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Inspectors rated the home - which provides accommodation and nursing or personal care - outstanding for being caring and responsive to people’s needs and good for being safe, effective and well-led.

There were 61 people, some with demential, living at the home at the time of the inspection.

Deborah Ivanova, deputy chief inspector for adult social care, said;“Red Oaks care home has an open and transparent culture where the provision of consistent, high quality, compassionate care is at the heart of its operation.

“It is clear that the staff and management are committed to providing individualised care and treating people with dignity and respect.

“People told inspectors that they receive exceptional care that regularly exceeds their expectations and makes them feel happy and at home. Relatives were also overwhelmingly positive when describing the standards of care provided.

“Red Oaks was rated good overall in August 2015 and I would like to congratulate the staff and management on their achievement in improving the standard of care so that it merits our highest rating of Outstanding.”

A spokesman for the Care Quality Commission said: “Some of the key findings from the inspection included: People living with dementia benefitted immensely from care that responded to their individual needs.

“People’s health and well-being vastly increased because staff had learnt how to manage their anxiety and behaviour changes.

“There was an emphasis on providing care using therapeutic rather than medical interventions and to provide support so that people could live fulfilling and independent lives.

“People using the service and their relatives were exceptionally happy with the service’s approach to care. Throughout the visit, inspectors observed highly positive interactions between staff and people and there was a relaxed atmosphere.

“The service was exceptionally caring. Staff went above and beyond expectations to ensure that people were treated with kindness and compassion including supporting people to maintain relationships with close childhood friends.

“The care manager received a nomination for the 2017 Nursing Times Awards for ‘Nurse leader of the year’ and attended the awards ceremony as a finalist in November 2017. The award recognises an exemplary nurse who embodies the best of the profession.”